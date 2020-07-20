Raashi Khanna Accepts The ‘Green India’ Challenge And Plants A Sapling

Green India challenge which is aimed to turn our Telangana into a green state by MP Santosh is carried forward by Tollywood's beauty Samantha Akkineni… This 'Oh Baby' planted a sapling along with her handsome father-in-law Nagarjuna!!! She created awareness among her fans through this post and made us know the importance of 'HaraHaiTohBharaHai'…

This Naga Chaitanya's heartthrob further challenged Shilpa Reddy, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna…

Well, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy have done their best and planted the saplings taking this challenge forward. Rashmika posed happily while planting the little green sapling in her garden and thanked Samantha for nominating her.

In this post, Rashmika is seen happy and full of mud with her hard work… She further nominated Raashi Khanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan to go with 'Green India' challenge…



Well, our dear Raashi Khanna also responded for this challenge and took it further by accepting it…

In this video, Raashi is seen happily plating the little sapling in her garden and carefully covering it with all the mud. She further added a beautiful Dalai Lama quote and made us know the importance of 'Green India Challenge'…



"It is our individual and collective responsibility to preserve and tend to the world we live in." - Dalai Lama...

Small deeds go a long way. Let's at least begin.! #harahaitohbharahai 🌿"

We hope this 'Green India' challenge slowly spreads all over India… Planting trees always make us stay healthy and inhale fresh air along with keeping the environment safe and cool.