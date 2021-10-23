Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas As Vikramaditya Looks Ultimate

Today being the 42nd birthday of Pan Indian star Prabhas, he is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of Tollywood and Bollywood. As of now, he is busy with a handful of projects and those too prestigious ones. On this special day, as promised the makers of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam have dropped the teaser of the movie and introduced lead actor Vikramaditya to all the fans.



Prabhas shared the teaser on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Going with the teaser, the mysterious character of Vikramaditya is shown… He looked stylish and created noise with his amazing voice over. He knows everything but he is not a God… He can predict the future but he is not an astrologer. He can feel people but he won't tell it! He can also sense death but he denied bringing out the truth! Well, he is introduced as a Palmist who can predict future as he knows palm reading, chiromancy, or chirology, which is the practice of fortune-telling through the study of the palm. Prabhas looked awesome in the black suit and even a few glimpses of his love story are shown. The sinking of the boat or the falling of the chandelier made us go aww… Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam".

Even Radha Krishna Kumar also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and wrote, "#Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell & win everyone's heart! Here's wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.

On the other hand, Prabhas will next be seen in Om Raut's mythological movie 'Adipurush'. This much-anticipated movie will have Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan as 'Raavan'. Our dear 'Darling' actor will also share the screen space with leggy lass Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi project. He is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar movie!