Rajashekhar to team up with Missamma director

Dr. Rajashekhar was last seen in the film Kalki. Directed by Prashanth Varma, this film had hit the screens last year and ended up as a moderate success at the box office. Now, the senior actor is all set to team up with popular director Neelakanta, says the industry sources.

Neelakanta made his Telugu directorial debut with the film Show. Starring Surya and Manjula Ghattamaneni in the lead roles, this movie went on to win two National Awards. After that, Neelakanta scored another success with Missamma. In a long career, Neelakanta has directed films like Sadaa Mee Sevalo, Mr. Medhavi, Chammak Challo and Virodhi. His next release will be Malayalam film Zam Zam.

According to the sources, Rajashekhar liked the narration given by Neelakanta. He gave an immediate nod for the project. It may go on floors in a couple of months. The details about the rest of the cast and crew will be out soon.