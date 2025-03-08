Rakshasa Review: Time-Loop horror entertainer offers unique experience

Rakshasa, starring Kannada’s dynamic actor Prajwal Devaraj, was released in both Kannada and Telugu on March 7th. The film had a grand release under the banners of Kanchi Kamakshi and Kolkata Kaali Creations. Alongside Prajwal, the film features Arun Rathod, Sridhar, Gautham, Somashekhar, and Vihan Krishna in pivotal roles. Let’s see how it fares.

Story:

Rakshasa follows the story of a suspended police officer named Satya, who becomes trapped in a bizarre situation involving a demon and a time loop. While confined in a basement cell of a police station with a few prisoners, Satya finds himself fighting not only the demon but also confronting his troubled past. The dark hour, lasting exactly one hour, continues to repeat, forcing him to battle the demon and his personal demons. Will Satya ever escape his miseries? Watch Rakshasa to find out.

Analysis:

Directed by Lohith H, known for Mummy Save Me and Devaki, Rakshasa presents a unique and intriguing concept. Lohith blends horror and time loop genres, managing to succeed in his execution for the most part. Typically, films of this genre focus on horror to shock the audience, but Rakshasa takes a different approach by focusing on a lone protagonist caught in an unusual phenomenon, battling a mythological demon unleashed during the dark hour and his own inner struggles.

The story begins with Shobhraj asking for Satya’s help. Although reluctant at first, Satya agrees and captures a criminal gang. As the film unfolds, it delves into the mythological background of a demon, once captured and sealed in a wooden box. This box ends up in the evidence room of a police station near a railway station, setting the stage for the horror to come.

The time-loop kicks off when Satya accidentally opens the box, awakening the Brahmarakshasa. Trapped inside the police station with the arrested criminals in the basement, Satya finds himself in a nightmarish loop. The "dark hour," which lasts exactly one hour, repeats, forcing Satya to fight the demon and confront his past. Will he break the cycle, defeat the demon, and overcome his personal demons?

The film takes its time to build up momentum before the demon is unleashed and the time loop begins. Lohith’s screenplay attempts to tie in elements from his previous films while setting up a prequel for Rakshasa Chapter 2, which will answer the lingering questions. The first half is decent, while the second half is more exciting, with some flaws. However, the unique concept and its execution keep the audience engaged. While the writing and screenplay follow a familiar pattern, a few unexpected twists provide surprises.

Prajwal Devaraj delivers a stellar performance as the character trapped in the time loop. His intense portrayal, especially during the time-loop reset sequences, is one of the film’s standout features. The rest of the cast does well, but apart from Prajwal, the film’s greatest strength is B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s haunting background score, which adds to the tension.

Although Rakshasa leaves many questions unanswered, which may not appeal to all viewers, it does offer genuinely scary moments and uses the time-loop concept effectively to surprise the audience. Overall, this time-loop horror film is worth watching in theaters for the unique experience it delivers.

Rating-3