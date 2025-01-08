Ram Charan: Why the Hate? House Searches, Viral Tweets & More Before Game Changer Release

Ram Charan, son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is known as the Mega Power Star in the film industry. He has made a name for himself with successful films like Chirutha, Magadheera, Dhruva, and Rangasthalam.

Huge Expectations for Game Changer

After elevating his acting with the blockbuster RRR, Ram Charan has become a global star. He has gained fans worldwide, and now, his new movie Game Changer is creating huge expectations. Directed by the renowned South Indian filmmaker Shankar, the movie is eagerly awaited by fans. Ram Charan hopes to repeat the success of RRR with this film.

Game Changer is a political action thriller, and the story is written by Karthik Subbaraju. The film is produced by Dil Raju, Aditya Ram, and Sirish. Ram Charan stars opposite Bollywood's Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Movie Budget and Release

Made with a budget of approximately ₹450 crores, Game Changer is set to release worldwide on January 10, as a Sankranthi gift for fans. With only two days left before the release, a post on X by South film critic Umair Sandhu on Ram Charan is going viral.

Umair Sandhu, in his tweet, questioned why there is so much hate directed at Ram Charan. He expressed his confusion, asking why there is so much hate on social media against Ram Charan and if he has done anything wrong. This tweet quickly gained traction on social media, sparking various reactions from netizens.

Controversial Reviews and Tweets

Recently, Umair Sandhu gave a strongly negative review of Game Changer, calling it the first review of the movie. This tweet went viral, and afterward, he tweeted, "Police and government officials are raiding my uncle's house in Andhra Pradesh for giving a negative review of Game Changer."

Umair Sandhu has been in the news for his various tweets, making the ongoing conversation around Ram Charan and Game Changer even more intense.