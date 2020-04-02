Ram Gopal Varma's 'April Fool' prank misfired

Ram Gopal Varma, the sensational filmmaker is known for coming up with unique style tweets on different issues. For quite some time, RGV is trying to put his thoughts on Corona Virus. Already, RGV pulled out multiple stunts in going creative when it comes to expressing his thoughts on the deadly virus. Yesterday, he also came up with a song on Corona Virus which is an utter disaster.

Also, RGV tried an April Fool prank by telling that he got affected with Corona Virus. "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona." By that time, many thought that he is trying to fool people and his plan just got misfired as no one paid attention to him.





My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020





RGV again tweeted, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it's a April Fool joke. it's his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them."





Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it's a April Fool joke 😳 it's his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020





Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020



