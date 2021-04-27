Rana Daggubati's brother set to make his debut!

Daggubati Rana's brother Abhiram Daggubati is planning to make his debut as a hero for a long time now. There were reports about the project from a long time but we hear that director Teja has been approached to launch Abhiram Daggubati.

Earlier, a few other directors were approached for the project but it looks like Teja has been finalized now. Suresh Babu Daggubati will produce the film under Suresh Productions banner. The buzz is that the talks have come to the final stages and the project announcement will be made soon.

The film is going to be a youthful entertainer and RP Patnaik is said to be on board to score the music for the film. As soon as the films begin shooting for the new projects, the said project will also hit the floors. More details on the same will come out soon.