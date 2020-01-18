Rashmika Mandanna Shines In A Black Sari

Rashmika Mandanna is ruling the Tollywood and has become one of the most sought after stars in the South. She earned a good name with her cute acting skills in the movies like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and right now, the actress is enjoying the success of Sarileru Nekevvaru. Recently, the success meet of Sarileru Nekevvaru took place with much extravaganza in Warangal. All the members of the film gave their attendance for the gala event.

Rashmika Mandanna, the pretty cool actress stood as the cynosure of the party. She decided to go for a six-yard wonder piece and thanks to her stylist who gave her this simple yet stylish look. Rashmika draped herself in a black coloured pattu sari. The sari has silver borders and small butis. She married her sari with a sleeveless blouse and upped her glamour quotient by adding chunky neckpiece and earrings. All the accessories gelled perfectly with the sari and she made all the audiences fall for her style. She gave perfect touch up to her face and went with bun hairstyle. On an overall note, the diva scored full marks on the style scale.

On the professional front, Rashmika will be seen in Bheesma opposite Nithiin and has signed a couple of films. The diva forayed into the film industry with a Kannada movie and stepped into Tollywood with the movie, Chaalo.