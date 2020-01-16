Ravi Teja back in his elements

Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja is all set to start 2020 with a bang. The seasoned star will be seen on the big screen in his next movie 'Disco Raja' set to hit the screens on January 24.

In the teaser 2.0, Ravi Teja can be seen showcasing his trademark stylish moves. He eliminates his enemies while grooving to music. The new teaser also shows the main villain Sethu, played by Tamil actor Bobby Simha, going on a killing spree.

The action entertainer is being bankrolled by SRT Entertainments. Two days ago, Ravi Teja shared the link of the latest teaser on his Twitter account.

He wrote, "Here's 'DiscoRajaTeaser2' Stay tuned...there's more to come!"

The first teaser of 'Disco Raja' was released on December 6, 2019. Since then, the fans of Ravi Teja have been eagerly awaiting for the next teaser and the chance to see the hotshot star once again on the silver screen.

Both the teasers look slick and promise loads of entertainment for movie buffs.

'Disco Raja' is being directed by Vi Anand and also features actress Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope.



