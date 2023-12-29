Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ regular shoot commences

The much-anticipated collaboration “Mr Bachchan” of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, acclaimed director Harish Shankar, and the prestigious People Media Factory has officially commenced. The film, which had its grand opening ceremony a few days ago, has now hit the floors, marking the beginning of a project that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Ravi Teja enthusiastically joined the shoot on day one, with the team initiating the filming with scene 6, shot 34. In a snapshot shared by Ravi Teja himself, he is captured amidst a group of individuals, his visage cleverly concealed by the clapboard. The filmmakers have scheduled an extensive shooting agenda, focusing on capturing pivotal scenes featuring the lead cast.

The movie, intriguingly tagged as 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga,' hints at Ravi Teja portraying a character with a distinctive look and persona. Adding to the anticipation, Bhagyashri Borse has been cast as Ravi Teja's love interest, promising an engaging on-screen chemistry.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed People Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer, the film enjoys joint presentation by Panorama Studios and T-Series. Mickey J Meyer takes charge of the music composition, while Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography duties. Avinash Kolla is the creative force behind the film's production design, and Ujwal Kulkarni assumes the role of the editor. As the project unfolds, this formidable combination of talent and expertise is set to create cinematic magic, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the cinematic spectacle in the making.