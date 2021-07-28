Release date turned announcement date for 'Radhe Shyam'

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film and the makers are yet to unveil the official release date of this pan-Indian flick. But according to the latest buzz, the makers have decided to officially announce the release date very soon. According to the buzz, the makers will announce the release date on 30th July. Interestingly, if everything went well, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on 30th July. But now, because of the pandemic, the film which was supposed to hit the theatres on 30th July got delayed.

However, the makers picked the same date to unveil the new release date of this much-awaited movie. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this never-seen-before kind of period love story.