RIP Indira Devi: Mahesh Babu, Namrata And Manjula Drop Emotional Posts Reminiscing Their Mother

Superstar Krishna's first wife and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away today morning at a private hospital battling with age-related health issues. This news shocked the film industry and most of the stars of Tollywood paid last respect to Mahesh's mother visiting his house. Even Mahesh consoled his daughter Sitara who was crying a lot and the video made all his fans go teary-eyed. Mahesh Babu also performed the last rites at Mahaprasthanam and was seen all emotional. Off late, he dropped a pic of his mother and reminisced her. Even Sitara, Manjula, Sudheer Babu and Namrata also mourned for the loss of Indira Devi garu…



Mahesh Babu

He shared a throwback pic of his mother Indira Devi and added black hearts!

Gautam Ghattamaneni

He shared a beautiful pic with his grandparents and sister Sitara and wrote, "Thinking of you.. and all our fond memories.... You will always be with us in spirit... Miss you so so much Nainamma..".

Namrata Shirodkar

She also shared a pic of her mother-in-law and dropped an emotional note. "We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more...We love you mummy... Sending you endless love and light".

Manjula Ghattamaneni

Manjula turned all emotional and dropped a long note reminiscing her… "Dear Mom,

You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection.You are the biggest influence in my life.

My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way.

Her warmth is felt by anyone who came in contact with her. She has a great sense of humour,wit and infectious laughter. In her presence, I always felt a deep sense of security,comfort,acceptance and belonging that only a mother can give her child. She has never said no for anything.I didn't have a single argument with her in my entire life.

I am very grateful for all that you have done for us mom. I can never thank you enough. Your spirit of selfless giving and sacrifice is beyond any words. We are blessed to have you as our mother and we are indebted to you for everything you have done for us!

Even though we are apart, I know you will always protect us with your unconditional love.You will continue to live in our hearts forever.

I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey".

Sudheer Babu

He also shared a pic of Indira Devi and wrote, "Heartbroken and at a complete loss of words.. Thank you Athayya for touching our lives... You are truly irreplaceable. Memories of you, the happy times.. all the insights and valuable lessons you shared will remain with me forever. Love you and will miss you everyday. Om shanti".

Sitara Ghattamaneni

She shared a throwback pic with her grandmother and wrote, "I will miss you so much Nainamma.. Wish you'd come back...".

RIP Indira Devi garu…