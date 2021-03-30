RRR Makers Willing To Wait For A Good Deal

Famous South Indian director SS Rajamouli movies are always in demand from the distributors, and people who seek dubbing, satellite, and digital rights even when his movie has just been just pushed into production.



The same state of affair is continuing even today with regard to his upcoming movie "RRR" which is still under production. The demand for the satellite and digital rights of this movie is increasing day by day and the team is expecting a whopping sum for this movie, we hear.



Rajamouli, who directed movies like "Simhadri" , "Maghadheera" "EEGA" and "Baahubali" is currently busy with the direction of "RRR" starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in key roles. This movie which is touted to be a period action drama is in the climax stage.

Rajamouli has decided to release this movie on October 13. Even though "RRR" which is being produced by D V V Daanayya is still under production, the demand for satellite and digital rights have increased.

As per sources Amazon prime and Star Maa have come forward to buy the OTT streaming rights and Satellite rights of this movie respectively. The two are said to have offered to buy satellite and digital rights for 130 crores and 160 crores respectively. But the "RRR" team is said to be looking for higher amount in view of the high demand for the movie. Hence the team has not yet finalized the deal of satellite and digital rights for this movie.

We hear that the team is expecting a bigger sum from Zee, Netflix, and Gemini.Thd movie is being produced with a huge budget of about 400-450 crores.

The audience who always have great expectations from Rajamouli movies are expecting the director to score more marks in this movie also. It remains to be seen how the director will live up to the expectations of his fans.