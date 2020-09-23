RRR music-related works on hold!
Highlights
MM Keeravani is one of the celebrated music composers in the country.
Tollywood: MM Keeravani is one of the celebrated music composers in the country. The star composer is coming up with a series of interesting projects now. The ace composer has started working on a couple of new movies and revealed that RRR work will resume soon.
In a Twitter post, MM Keeravani has given a clarity on his current line up of movies. "And on a non Covid note, am working for 2 movies right now, Krish's own production and KRR's own production. RRR work will be resumed soon." tweeted MM Keeravani.
K Raghavender Rao's film is not announced yet and the other one with Krish could be Pawan Kalyan's movie. The official information on the same will come out soon. But, for now, RRR work is not happening.
