RRR re-release in USA: Splendid start at the box office

The HCA award ceremony doubled the joy of "RRR" fans, as the movie secured multiple awards. Rajamouli, Charan, and other crew participated in this award show which became the center of attraction for the past week. The film, which won numerous international awards, was now re-released in the USA region.

The reception is just terrific, to say the least. The movie has opened to splendid numbers at the USA box office. Day one is yet to be complete, and RRR has already raked in nearly 30K$ proving the craze the film carries among Westerners.

In about a week, the Oscar results will be out, and it needs to be seen if "Naatu Naatu" can emerge as a winner in the Best Original song category. NTR, who missed out on HCA awards due to personal reasons, will be flying to the USA along with the team for the Academy Awards.