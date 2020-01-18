'RRR' Release Date Postponed???

The ace director Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2020. This movie holds a star cast of Junior NTR, Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Olivia and Rahul Ramakrishna.

The story revolves around two periodic epic characters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem where Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will portray those roles respectively. Well, the crew of this movie includes M M Keeravani, Senthil Kumar, Sreekar Prasad, etc. The tentative release date of the movie is 30th July, 2020.

The latest update about this movie is that, the release may get postponed. This news is just a shock for all the movie buffs. This rumour has been doing circles in film industry as trade analyst Taran Adarsh made everyone puzzled with his tweet a few hours ago… Have a look!

#Xclusiv: Guess this one... The big film - being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India - will have a new release date... According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

According to this tweet, a biggie in South India has postponed its release date to October 2020. Well is it regarding RRR or any other movie???

Well, we need to wait and watch for the official confirmation and hope this rumour stays as rumour itself…