TS BJP chief N. Ramchandra Rao Placed Under House Arrest

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchandra Rao was placed under house arrest today (Sunday) amid tensions following his planned visit to Kamareddy and Banswada. On Saturday, a tense situation arose in both towns, with Rao prepared to visit alongside MLAs and MLCs. To prevent any untoward incidents, police preemptively detained him at his residence.

Recent municipal elections in Telangana saw heated debates. Following the election of the Kamareddy Municipal Chairman, government adviser and ex-minister Shabbir Ali alleged that local government degree college lands had been transferred to another college. MLA Venkataramana Reddy, present during the event, expressed strong anger and demanded proof of the allegations from Congress leaders. Lower-level party members also challenged him on the issue. On Saturday, Reddy contacted NSUI leader Sandeep, inviting him to Saraswati Shishu Mandir with evidence, escalating the controversy further.