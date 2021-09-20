Sai Dharam Tej might not promote Republic

Ever since Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident, there are many speculations about the postponement of his next film Republic. However, the film unit has given an official confirmation to the media and public that the film will release on time, without any delay.

The film unit scheduled the film's release for October 1st and there is no change in the same. Most likely, the film unit will promote the movie without Sai Dharam Tej. Even if he joins the promotional campaign, he might face embarrassing questions about his accident.

Sai Dharam might release video bytes as part of the promotional campaign but a final call will be taken only after Sai Dharam recovers completely. The young hero is already on the path of recovery and the ventilator has been removed by the doctors.

More details on the same will be out soon.