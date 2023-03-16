Samantha Shares A New Poster From Shaakuntalam And Is All Excited For The Release

Samantha's latest movie Shaakuntalam is the most-awaited one of the summer season! As it holds the story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala's love tale, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers kick-started their offline promotions yesterday after seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga at Peddhammathalli temple. Samanatha, Dev Mohan, Neelima Guna and Gunasekhar visited the temple yesterday and began their promotional journey. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster of Shakuntala from the movie and made the movie buffs eagerly await for the release… They also unveiled the first look poster of Jisshu Sengupta yesterday on the occasion of his birthday and introduced him as Lord Indra…



Samantha also shared the new poster from Shaakuntalam on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "We are ready and very excited to meet you all in theatres and welcome you into the world of #ShaakuntalamOnApril14 https://youtu.be/66Kv0TdXYyk #Shaakuntalam @Gunasekhar1".

Samantha aka Shakuntala is seen enjoying the beauty of nature in the poster and looked awesome lying on the lush green grass! She also shared the trailer which was launched two months ago and once again created a buzz on social media…

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan accidentally and meets her. They immediately fall for each other and exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanta

• Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi

• Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Varshini Sounderajan

• Harish Uthaman

Shaakuntalam is helmed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…