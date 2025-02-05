Samantha stuns with new look in latest photoshoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her versatility and powerhouse performances, continues to remain a trendsetter in the entertainment industry. While juggling multiple exciting projects, the actress has now grabbed headlines for her jaw-dropping transformation in a recent magazine shoot.

Featured in GQ India, Samantha’s latest look is nothing short of striking. The actress flaunts a bold new hairstyle—short, red-tinted hair—paired with a sleek black jacket, exuding confidence and sophistication. The photos, which have set social media abuzz, have earned thousands of likes and countless compliments, with fans raving about her fearless fashion choices.

Beyond making waves with her style, Samantha’s professional calendar remains packed with highly anticipated projects. The Citadel actress is gearing up for major releases, including Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom and Maa Inti Bangaram, among others. With her ever-evolving career and bold persona, Samantha continues to prove why she remains one of the most captivating stars in Indian cinema.