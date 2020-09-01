Sandeep Reddy to introduce a new hero

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently revealed that his next film is a crime drama. Sandeep has been working on the film for quite sometime and there is no clarity on the same. However, during a recent interview, the actor revealed that he would make the announcement soon. Sandeep wanted to work with a star hero but at this point, most of them are busy.

Sandeep planned to work with the likes of Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and even Vijay Devarakonda but all of them are currently busy. As a result, Sandeep has now decided to go ahead with a new actor.

Sandeep is planning to do a quickie with a new hero. The director has the script ready. He is currently in talks with a leading production house. More details on the same will come out soon.