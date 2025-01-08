‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ is the most enjoyable script I have ever heard: Aishwarya Rajesh

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays a pivotal role in the much-awaited film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, shared exciting details about her experience working on the project during a recent press conference. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film also stars Victory Venkatesh and Meenakshi Chowdhury.

Reflecting on how she came on board for the project, Aishwarya recalled getting a call from Anil Ravipudi while shooting for a web series. Surprised but excited, she did a quick look test and was soon on board to play the character of Bhagyam. "This is the most enjoyable script I have ever heard," Aishwarya said. She highlighted the huge success of the song "Godari Gattu," which has become a viral hit, cementing her place in the hearts of fans.

Aishwarya also spoke about her experience acting alongside Venkatesh, describing her initial nervousness due to the complexity of her character. "Venkatesh garu’s support was invaluable. His natural emotions and timing helped me immensely," she said, adding that working with the legendary actor was a rewarding experience.

The actress also praised her co-star Meenakshi Chowdhury, with whom she shares great chemistry. Aishwarya emphasized that Sankranthiki Vasthunnam offers a unique family-oriented storyline that everyone can enjoy. The film is slated for release on January 14, 2025.