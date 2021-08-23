Satyadev to turn as antagonist for 'Godfather?'

With "Godfather" hitting the sets recently, the makers are busy finalising the prime cast of the film, so that the shoot may progress without any breaks. And one name is making rounds in tollywood film circles and it is of talented actor Satya Dev.

The 'Uma Maheswara' actor was approached for a negative role in this Mohan Raja directorial. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in 'Lucifer' and for the same role, Satya Dev was consulted.

If Satya Dev signs the dotted line, south lady superstar Nayanthara will be pairing with him. Initially Sai Pallavi was supposed to play Chiru's sister role but this role went to Nayanthara which is surprising because it's a sister role yet has significance like in the original.

Also we are hearing that Bollywood star hero Salman Khan will be doing the guest role and it is going to be an action packed one. Given the friendship with Megastar, Salman immediately nodded for this cameo.

If the rumors become true, "Godfather" is going to be a massive project flooded with huge stars of Indian cinema and for sure it would set the box office on fire when it releases.