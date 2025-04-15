Sharwanand graces ‘Odela 2’ pre-release event; wishes team good luck

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up to stun audiences with a powerful never-seen-before role in the supernatural thriller Odela 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Odela Railway Station. Directed by Ashok Teja and presented by Sampath Nandi under Super Vision, with production by D Madhu of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film has become a talking point thanks to its intriguing teaser and buzz-worthy promotions.

Tamannaah will be seen as a fierce Naga Sadhu named Shivashakti—a role that promises mystery and spiritual intensity. The film also features Hebba Patel and Vashishtha N Simha in significant roles. With its theatrical release set for April 17, Odela 2 is poised to be one of summer’s biggest cinematic events.

At a star-studded pre-release event, actor Sharwanand graced the occasion as chief guest and praised the teaser, comparing its magical vibes to classics like Arundhati and Ammoru. He lauded Tamannaah as more than just a heroine, calling her a “wonderful artist,” and expressed confidence that the film would see a strong opening.

Tamannaah, speaking at the event, called Odela 2 a special milestone in her 20-year career and thanked the creators for entrusting her with such a meaningful role. She described producer Madhu as a passionate visionary and thanked director Sampath Nandi and Ashok Teja for crafting the unique character of Shivashakti.

Director Sampath Nandi credited the film’s buzz to the media and said the project was only possible because of Madhu’s commitment. He also praised the technical brilliance of cinematographer Soundar Rajan and music composer Ajinesh.

Actor Vashishtha N Simha described the film as an emotional journey with impactful writing and declared Tamannaah as its true powerhouse. Director Ashok Teja shared a heartfelt anecdote about how he went from being a fan of Tamannaah to directing her.

Producer D Madhu said the film showcases a battle between good and evil and promised it will exceed expectations. With positive vibes all around, Odela 2 is ready to cast its spell on audiences from April 17.