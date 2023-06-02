Sharwanand marriage updates: Wedding hungama kickstarted in Jaipur

Popular actor Sharwanand, known for his impressive performances Ton the silver screen, is now a groom as he ties the knot with Rakshita Reddy. The wedding festivities have begun in grand style at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.



The wedding ceremonies will span across two days and will witness the presence of not only film stars but also prominent politicians. Sharwanand personally extended invitations to several political leaders, and their pictures together have already gone viral.

The festivities will kick off with the Mehendi function, followed by the Sangeet in the evening. The wedding rituals will take place late at night, with the auspicious time fixed at 11 PM.

Sharwanand's bride-to-be, Rakshita Reddy, is the daughter of High Court Lawyer Madhusudhan Reddy and the granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Her uncle, Ganga Reddy, is also married into the same political family. The couple got engaged on January 26th, and the families waited for Sharwanand to wrap up his commitments before organizing the wedding ceremony.

While fans eagerly await the release of Sharwanand's upcoming film directed by Sriram Adittya, which recently completed a schedule in London, they will now witness the talented actor taking a significant step in his personal life.