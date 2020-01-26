Sharwanand repeating same mistake?

Talented actor Sharwanand's last film is Ranarangam. Sharwanand played a role with two different looks in the film. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film tells a story that took place in Andhra Pradesh when former CM NTR put a prohibition on liquor in the state. Sharwanand played a gangster in the movie and the look did appear weird. Also, the film lacked a proper story which became a reason for the poor performance at the box-office.

Now, Sharwanand comes up with a romantic entertainer Jaanu that releases soon. Samantha plays the leading lady in the movie and the movie is the official remake of Tamil hit 96.

On the other side, Sharwa signed a film with RX100 director, titled Maha Samudram. A lot of heroes rejected the script but Sharwa signed it and the buzz is that he plays a gangster in it again.

It looks like Sharwanand is repeating the same mistake again, although, the fans once rejected him as a gangster. We have to see how things proceed further.