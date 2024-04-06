Shivam Media launches Satya's film teaser get grand launcheed

Director Wali Mohan Das said: He likes Telugu very much. I am very happy to have done such a heartfelt film. Everyone did very well. Satya's film is very special for me because it is my first film, first hero, first heroine, first producer.. This is a story taken from my experience..

K.N. Vijay Kumar who gave the words to the movieSatya in Telugu said: Satya is not like a movie, everything is very live.. There are many family emotions, except one and two all are new in this movie, despite being a first time director Vali Mohandas has directed very well. I don't feel like I have seen any movie while watching this movie, Shiva's journey you will all see.. All the students will think. I am indebted to producer Shiv Mallala for giving me this opportunity and believing in me.

Producer K Babu Reddy said: Siva started his first film as a producer with a name like Satya, and he said that he wanted to get big successes.

Producer Satish said: Being a Telugu person, I settled down in Chennai.. I showed the movie to Siva.. Immediately he said 'I will release this movie in Telugu.' They said we are releasing it, then I understood that Shiva was serious.. After that, here we are today.. Hamaresh Vikram: Haroga's movie "Nanna" as a love child artist, Lokesh did films in Kanagaraj city under the direction of Priyadarshi Garu. Then Hamaresh's passion I don't understand, Ponu Ponu Tanu Pette's effort was realized, we started this movie with the name Rangoli in Gopuram Productions, it became a big success.. That's why we are all supporting.. The Telugu industry has supported many people and I think Amaresh will also support you..

Hero Amaresh said: We have brought you the Tamil movie Rangoli in Telugu.. I watch every Telugu movie released in Chennai.. I know the power of this Telugu stage.. I could not have done all this without the support of Mom, Dad, Babu Reddy. Many people have seen this movie in Tamil and messaged me on Instagram. The movie is very good.. As my father is from Srisailam and mother from Chennai, Telugu and Tamil industries are equal for me with two eyes..

Sivam Media Head Shivam Mallala said.. Everything came together for this movie.. Family star screening was held here at the time of our event today.. I like Dil Raj garu very much, the way he worked hard and grew up is an inspiration to me.. A star producer like Dil Raju garu. Wished Amaresha and Pratharna Sandeep today too. No one likes father.. I don't have a father, so I know his value well, all children think what father gave us, but the hero of my film, Satya, started his journey saying that I have to give anything to my father, I can do anything if I want to. Many producers asked me to make this movie in Telugu, but Satish said that I had given my word to Siva, he trusted me and gave me this movie.