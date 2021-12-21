Shyam Singha Roy is not entirely on Devadashi system

Rahul Sankrityan is betting high on his next film Shyam Singha Roy. Natural Star Nani played the lead role in the film. The movie also features Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Interestingly, the director gave a clarity that the film is not entirely on Devadasi system.

Nani is going to play a dual role in the film. One of the characters is Shyam Singha Roy and the other one is Vasu. The director revealed that the film's major strength is screenplay and the film will be a visual treat.

The film is made on a big budget. The director mentioned that the team encountered a lot of challenges during the making of the film.

Sai Pallavi learned classical dance for the film and her dance performance is going to be a big highlight of the film.

The film is releasing on 24th of this month.