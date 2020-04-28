Siddharth signs comeback film with RX100 director!

: Director Ajay Bhupathi who made his debut with the film RX100 is now working on his second film. The director approached many heroes for his second movie but finally settled to Sharwanand for one of the lead roles. The buzz is that the project is a mutistarrer and many actors rejected the script. At one point, Ajay Bhupathi planned to act in the second lead. But, he finally convinced Siddharth to come on board.

After scoring multiple hits in Telugu, Siddharth slowly moved away from the Telugu film industry. The actor is looking at a comeback for quite some time now. After Gruham, he immediately planned to come up with a Telugu movie but due to several reasons, the film never happened.

Now, Siddharth hopes to impress one and all with this film under Ajay Bhupathi direction. Anil Sunkara is the producer of the movie and the complete details of the film will come out soon.