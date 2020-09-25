Top 20 songs crooned by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam is one of the noted playback singers in the Indian film industry. Born as Panditaradhyula Balsubramanyam in Nellore into a Telugu family, he rose to fame as SPB with a career spanning over five decades.

SPB holds a Guinness world record for recording highest number of songs by a singer with more than 40,000 songs in 15 different languages. He predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries. SP Balasubrahmanyam garnered international recognition with the film Sankarabharanam.

He is the recipient of the country's highest civilian awards like Padmashri and Padma Bhushan. Besides his record of the highest number of songs, SPB also holds a record of having recorded the most number of songs in a single day. He recorded 21 songs in Kannada for the composer Upendra Kumar in Bangalore (present Bengaluru) from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on 8 February 1981 and 19 songs in Tamil, 16 songs in Hindi in a day which are among his notable achievements.

He made his debut as a playback singer with the Telugu film Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna on December 15, 1966 and his first song in the non-Telugu film was in Kannada film Nakkare Ade Swarga. SP Balasubrahmanyam's first work in Hindi films Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), for which he received another National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

SPB also gave musical hits with Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, S Janaki and Lata Mangeshkar.

Some of the award-winning songs recorded by the SP Balasubrahmanyam include...

Mate Rani (O Papa Lali)

Na Cheli Rojave (Roja)

Suvvi Suvvi (Swathi Mutyam)

Mata Rani (Maharshi)

Sindhura Puvva (Sindhura Puvva)

Nenoka Prema Pipasini (Indra Danasu)





Andamaina Premarani (Premikudu)

Aura Ammaka Chella (Aapadbandhavudu)

Adhivo Alladivo (Annamayya)

Srirastu Shubhamastu (Pellipustakam)

Anando (Shiva)

Bangaru Kodi Petta (Gharana Mogudu)

Guvva Gorinkatho (Khaidi no.1)

Nilavade (Shatamanam Bhavati)

Vedam (Sagara Sangamam)

Mounamelanoyi (Sagara Sangamam)

Yamaho Nee (Jagadekaveerudu Athiloka Sundari)

Padaharella Vayasu (Lankeswarudu)

Nagonthu Sruthilona (Janaki Ramudu)

Theeganai Mallenai (Aaradhana)

Ekantha Vela (Anveshana)





