SP Charan Breaks Down, Seeks Prayers For S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's Health

Tollywood's ace singer SP Balasubramanyam's health condition is critical and he is now in ICU. We all know that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Well, his son SP Charan has turned emotional speaking about his father's health in the FB video. He dropped a new video making the fans know about Balasubramanyam's health update.

Charan also thanked the film fraternity for organizing a special prayer meet for the singer to recover soon. He also thanked his fans and said their prayers are giving them hope.





SP Charan said, "There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible."



He further added, "I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country who are getting together this evening at 6 pm for a mass prayer for my father. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father's well-being."

Finally concluding the video, he said, "I'm at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go in vain. God has a conscience, so I'm confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope."

This Tollywood's ace singer has tested positive for Covid-19 on 5th August. He himself doled out this news through FB page and also announced that he is joining in AGM Hospital, Chennai as he doesn't want his family to suffer. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August. From then he is in ICU and is put on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support.

Hope he gets recovered soon…