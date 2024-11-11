Live
Just In
Sreeleela to Star in a Special Dance Number in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’
Sreeleela joins ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in a special dance number with Allu Arjun. Fans can catch the anticipated film’s grand release on December 5, 2024.
‘Pushpa’ fans have a big reason to celebrate! The makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have revealed that South sensation Sreeleela will feature in a special dance sequence in the much-anticipated sequel. Known for her electrifying moves, Sreeleela is all set to add her unique charm to the film.
A newly released poster shows the actress in a spunky look, hinting at her dynamic role. The production team shared the poster with the caption, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”
The upcoming song promises to be a high-energy dance number, designed to thrill fans and showcase Sreeleela in a glamorous, unforgettable avatar. This news has only amplified the excitement for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ as fans eagerly await to see how Sreeleela’s dance number will add to the movie's dynamic appeal.
In ‘Pushpa 2,’ Allu Arjun reprises his role as the fierce red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna returning as his love interest. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil also makes his return, adding to the film’s power-packed cast. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises action, drama, and now an electrifying dance sequence featuring Sreeleela.
Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other when ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hits theaters on December 5, 2024.