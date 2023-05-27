SSMB 28: Ahead Of Title Launch, A New Poster Of Mahesh Babu Is Unveiled

It is all known that Tollywood’s superstar Mahesh Babu teamed up with ace filmmaker Trivikram for the third time. Yesterday itself the makers dropped the title launch announcement and created noise on social media. They are still keeping up the momentum and unveiled another poster of Mahesh just a few minutes ago…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “A MASS Feast For Fans and By Fans! #SSMB28MassStrike to thunder its way on 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐀𝐘! SUPER FANS will unveil Striking video at the 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐒!!

The poster showcased from the back side in a mass appeal along with a red cloth around his head. The ‘Mass Strike’ video will be unveiled on 31st May, 2023…

Casting Details:

• Mahesh Babu

• Pooja Hegde

• Sreeleela

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jayaram

• Ramya Krishna

• Prakash Raj

• Mahesh Achanta

Even the title of this movie will be unveiled on 31st May, 2023… Going with the details of this movie, This Trivikram's directorial is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie. According to the sources, even Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham will make his debut in Tollywood with this most-awaited movie!

This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the next Pongal i.e on 13th January, 2024…