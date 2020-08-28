Star Director's sacrifice for Satyadev!

Satyadev is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is performing well currently with back to back hits to his kitty. Apart from that, Satyadev is also having a handful of projects. Satyadev recently signed the remake of the Kannada movie Love Mocktail. Tamannah plays the heroine in the film.

As per the reports, Gurtunda Seethakalam is the title that is confirmed for the movie. The title was initially registered by Trivikram Srinivas, after the release of S/O Satyamurthy. But, upon the request of Satyadev, Trivikram sacrificed the title to the young actor. Satyadev acted in a small role in the film Atharintiki Daredi which impressed Trivikram. Since then, they have a great rapport with one another.

Satyadev recently had a release, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya on Netflix.