Star Heroes on Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the stalwarts of the Kannada film industry. His sudden demise has left a void in the cinema. Puneeth suffered a heart attack yesterday and was rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors failed to operate on him and declared him dead at 2.30 pm yesterday.

A lot of film celebrities shared their condolences messages to the actor.

"Shocking, devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole. Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!" tweeted Chiru.

"Shocked and pained to see Puneeth gone so soon. He was such a talented and kind soul. My deepest sympathy and prayers to his loved ones." tweeted Venkatesh.

"I can't believe Shri Puneet Rajkumar is no longer alive. The King of Kannada Cinema has passed away. Puneet Rajkumar was a wonderful person as well as a great actor. With his acting, he brought joy and laughter to many people, and his death is a terrible loss for the Kannada film industry. His death has left us all stunned and in disbelief. He'll be greatly missed." shared Balakrishna.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," shared Mahesh Babu.

"Heartbroken! Can't believe you have gone so soon." wrote Jr NTR on Twitter.