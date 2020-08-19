Tollywood: Earlier this year, director Krish launched a new film with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. It also got done with the first schedule of the shoot. Later, the shoot came on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Krish started another film with Panja Vaishnav Tej. This raised the speculations of his movie with Pawan getting shelved. However, the director says that the project is still on.

Pawan is currently taking a break due to the pandemic. He will resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab in December. After wrapping up that film, he will move on to Krish's project. That may take five to six months more. In the meantime, Krish wanted to do another film and thus, he started one with Vaishnav Tej.

Krish is currently shooting this new film in the surroundings of Vikarabad. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead of this movie. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this year.