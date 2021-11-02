Strong title for Ravi Teja's next

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one of the busiest actors in the town right now. The actor signed an interesting film recently. Sudheer Varma will direct the film, which marks his 70th in the actor's career. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the film unit is going to have a powerful title.



'Heroes Don't Exist' is the caption that the makers used to announce the film. However, we came to know that the film unit registered a title Narakasura. Apparently, Ravi Teja's character will reportedly have negative shades. His role is going to be vibrant and powerful.



The film unit is yet to announce the film's title. Abhishek Nama will produce the film along with Ravi Teja's home banner RT Team Works.



On the other hand, Ravi Teja is busy with Ramarao on Duty, and an untitled film with Trinadh Rao Nakkina.

