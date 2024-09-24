Sudheer Babu’s ‘Jatadhara’ poster promises an epic supernatural saga

Anticipation continues to build for Jatadhara, a supernatural epic set to release on Mahashivratri 2025. The makers have now unveiled the film’s second poster, revealing lead actor Sudheer Babu in a power-infused avatar. The striking poster has captivated fans and cinephiles alike, offering a glimpse into the film’s unique blend of mythology, fantasy, and drama.

Presented by Prerna Arora in collaboration with Sudheer Babu Productions, Jatadhara is shaping up to be a genre-defining project in Indian cinema. The poster showcases an enigmatic Sudheer Babu, charged with supernatural energy, sparking excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting more details about the film's mysterious storyline and characters.

Sudheer Babu, also known as Nava Dhalapathy, expressed his gratitude for the positive response to the first poster and shared his excitement about the project. “Jatadhara seamlessly blends our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts,” he said. “This film is an experience that will stay with me forever, and I’m thrilled to see audiences excited for what’s to come.”

The film’s producers, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, and Ujjwal Anand, are pulling out all the stops to make Jatadhara a pan-India blockbuster. A major Bollywood actress has been confirmed as the female lead, and a Bollywood A-lister as the antagonist will be revealed soon, adding to the excitement.

As pre-production is in full swing and shooting set to commence in Hyderabad, Jatadhara is gearing up to offer a cinematic experience like no other in 2025. Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu’s next film, Maa Nanna Superhero, releases in theaters on October 11.