Sudheer Babu’s Unveils The Conceptual Video Of His Next ‘Harom Hara’

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is all busy with handful of movies. He recently announced his 16th and 17th movies and now, he also unveiled the title and conceptual video of his 18th movie. The movie is titled 'Harom Hara' and holds a intense plot.



Sudheer Babu shared the conceptual video of his 18th movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Just in case you missed it, here's the title conceptual video of #HaromHara - The Revolt once again @gnanasagardwara @chaitanmusic @SumanthnaiduG @SSCoffl".

Going with the video, the lead actor Sudheer Babu is introduced as Subramanyam who will always be ready to take a toll on his opposition. Along with showcasing his glimpse, the makers also cleared that the movie holds an equal importance to spiritual and action elements.

The story starts off in 1989 Kuppam and makes us witness Jagadamba Talkies and a railway station. So, we need to wait and watch how these places will have contact with the plot.

Going with the tag line of 'The Revolt', this movie is being directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and is produced by Sumanth G Naidu's Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner.

Hunt movie being Sudheer Babu's 16th one also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie. Mahesh Surapaneni will be directing the movie and it will be produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Sudheer Babu is all set to essay a cop role in this action entertainer. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.

Well, he also recently announced that the biopic of ace badminton coach is not shelved and the movie will go on to the sets soon.