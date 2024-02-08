Sundeep Kishan addresses comparisons between ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ and ‘Virupaksha’

As the release of the mystical action thriller "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" approaches, starring Sundeep Kishan and directed by VI Anand, comparisons with the film "Virupaksha" have surfaced. In a recent interview, Sundeep Kishan addressed these comparisons, shedding light on the distinct elements of both projects.

Sundeep Kishan revealed that he had heard the story of "Virupaksha" first but was occupied with another project, leading him to opt-out. Expressing his affinity for the genre, he mentioned that "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" began production much earlier. While acknowledging that certain visual and sound design aspects might appear similar, Sundeep Kishan emphasized the fundamental differences in the stories.

"The hero’s character, story, and conflict point of both films are totally different. Maybe because this genre is the least exposed, people will connect faster to Virupaksha," said Sundeep Kishan. He added that comparisons are inevitable due to the relatively unexplored nature of this genre and the anticipation surrounding it.

Addressing concerns about the film being similar to "Hanuman," Sundeep Kishan admitted to the uncertainty and complexity of such comparisons, emphasizing that the genre itself contributes to the perceived similarities. As the audience awaits the release of "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" on February 16, Sundeep Kishan's insights provide clarity on the distinct narrative elements that set the film apart from its cinematic counterparts.