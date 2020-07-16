Sundeep Kishan to do a sci-fi thriller?

Sundeep Kishan is the young hero in Tollywood film industry who is currently busy working on an exciting film A1 Express. Sundeep plays a hockey player in the film and he awaits to resume the shoot of the movie. is the young hero infilm industry who is currently busy working on an exciting film A1 Express. Sundeep plays a hockey player in the film and he awaits to resume the shoot of the movie.

Sundeep Kishan is also busy setting up interesting projects for his next movies. Sundeep Kishan might soon come up with an interesting film under the direction of VI Anand. Touted to be a science fiction movie, the makers are planning to take the film to the floors next year. As of now, the script is locked and the director is working on the pre-production.

The details of cast, crew and the production house of the movie will be announced soon. Stay tuned to us for an official confirmation on the film.