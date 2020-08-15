Sundeep Kishan to get hitched soon?

2020 may be a bad year for many reasons. But it is turning out to be a year of weddings in the Telugu film industry. Already, Nithiin, Nikhil and Rana Daggubati got hitched. Niharika Konidela got engaged a couple of days back. Now, it seems like Sundeep Kishan is joining the list. Sundeep's latest tweet hints the same.

Yesterday, Sundeep tweeted, "2020 has had me revisiting a lot of things about my life & got me thinking on what makes me happy. Gave me the time & courage to take the next Big Step in my Life. Probably also the most exciting. Can't wait to share the news. Monday it is."

Going by this tweet, it looks like Sundeep is going to make an announcement about his wedding. Anyways, we have to wait until Monday to know about this secret. On the film front, Sundeep is currently acting in the film A1 Express. Lavanya Tripathi is the female lead of it.