Sunil Is Introduced As Antagonist ‘Mangalam Srinu’ From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Movie

Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie is creating noise on social media with its awesome updates… The makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. After making the music buffs stick to the awesome singles, now, they introduced the antagonist of their movie. Guess what, Tollywood's ace comedian turned hero Sunil is roped in to play this interesting character. The first look of the villain has been unveiled a couple of hours ago and it took social media on storm as Sunil looked awesome in the poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Mythri Movie Makers banners shared the first look poster on their official Twitter page and treated all the fans of Sunil… Take a look!

Through this poster, Sunil is introduced as 'Mangalam Srinu'… He looked terrific with an intense look and sported in a khaddar shirt and layered chains. He is seen speaking on mobile and posed to cams in a terrific appeal. Sharing this poster, the makers also wrote, "Presenting the face of evil… Introducing @Mee_Sunil as #MangalamSrinu from #PushpaTheRise".

Well, Sunil also shared the poster on his Twitter page and thanked director Sukumar for this wonderful opportunity… Take a look!

He wrote, "#MangalamSrinu from #PushpaTheRise… Thank You Sukku darling and Allu Arjun garu for the opportunity… #Sunil #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17".

This most awaited movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's "Srivalli…" song raised the expectations on this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie. The first part of the Pushpa movie will be released for this Christmas festival i.e on 17th December, 2021…