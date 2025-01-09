Superstar Mahesh Babu Launches Trailer of Sukriti Veni's Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer for Gandhi Tatha Chettu, a film that marks the acting debut of Sukumar Bandreddy’s daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddy, in the lead role. The trailer was launched through Mahesh Babu’s social media platforms, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Padmavati Malladi, Gandhi Tatha Chettu is a collaborative effort produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, with Tabitha Sukumar presenting the film. The movie, already making waves at international film festivals, has garnered several accolades, including a Best Child Artist award for Sukriti Veni for her impactful performance.

The movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 24, and the trailer hints at a deeply emotional and heartwarming narrative. The story follows a 13-year-old girl named Gandhi, who, inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, embarks on a journey to protect her grandfather’s beloved tree and her village. Through a path of non-violence, Gandhi strives to bring about change in her community. Sukumar, the director and a prominent filmmaker, also plays a role alongside his daughter in this heartfelt story.

Mahesh Babu shared his thoughts on social media, expressing his support for the project: “Happy to launch the trailer of #GandhiTathaChettu… Looks heartwarming and deeply touching… My best wishes to Sukriti and the entire team for their journey ahead.”

Director Padmavati Malladi highlighted the relevance of the film’s message in today’s world. "In today’s world, negativity is spreading rapidly—be it through hatred or envy, especially on social media where conflicts and blame games are common. When we think of non-violence, the first person who comes to mind is Mahatma Gandhi," she said. "This film follows the story of a 13-year-old girl who, inspired by Gandhi’s ideals, tries to save her village. It’s a story every parent should show their children. The film conveys emotions that will touch every heart, leaving viewers with an indescribable feeling."

The trailer has already sparked considerable buzz for its touching portrayal of the pursuit of peace and compassion. The film's talented cast includes Sukriti Veni, Anand Chakrapani, Raghuram, Bhanu Prakash, Nehal Anand Kunkuma, and Rag Mayur. Music for the film is composed by Re, with cinematography by Srijith Cheruvupalli and Vishwa Devabattula, and editing by Harishankar TN. The lyrics were penned by renowned lyricists Suddala Ashok Teja, Kasarla Shyam, and Vishwa. Production design is by V. Nani Pandu, and the executive production is led by Abhinay Chilukamarri.

The team behind Gandhi Tatha Chettu is hopeful that the film will resonate with audiences, leaving a lasting impact with its powerful storytelling and inspiring message.



