Sushanth's Next Titled Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

Sushanth
Young hero Sushanth who is presently starring in Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo where he is playing a crucial role has finally signed his next solo hero film.

Sushanth has been listening to stories for long and he's impressed with the one narrated by S Darshan. Billed to be a romantic thriller, the story is inspired by real incidents.

In the title poster Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, we can observe a Royal Enfield bike and a sign board with the title- Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu.

Regular shoot of the film begins in January 2020.

Ravi Shankar Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla will together produce the film under AI Studios & Shaastra Movies banners. Music for the film will be composed by Praveen Lakkaraju, while camera will be handed by M Sukumar.

