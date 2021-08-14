Tamil music director for Balakrishna's next

Anil Ravipudi who is currently working on F3 is going to direct Balakrishna Nandamuri in his next film. The director wants to pull out an action entertainer with comedy and commercial elements. It looks like he is going to make a huge change in his team.



Going by the current buzz, Anil Ravipudi will be getting Tamil music director Sam CS on board for composing the music sessions of the project. The music director already made his debut in Tollywood and has impressed everyone big time.



Anil Ravipudi already started the pre-production works for the film and he is soon going to confirm the key cast and crew for the project.



F3 features Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles. Tamannaah and Mehreen Kaur are also playing the other leads in the project.