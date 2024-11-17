Teaser for ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Set to Release on November 21st

Exciting teaser for the upcoming family entertainer Sarangapani Jathakam is set to drop on November 21st at 11:12 AM. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, the film stars Priyadarshi in the titular role, with Roopa Koduvayur playing the female lead. This marks the third collaboration between Indraganti and Prasad, following the success of their previous films Gentleman and Sammohanam.

Set for a theatrical release on December 20th, 2024, Sarangapani Jathakam promises to be a delightful blend of comedy and family drama, exploring the age-old question of whether one's future is shaped by fate or their own actions. According to producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, the teaser will introduce audiences to the unique world of Sarangapani, the central character, and give them a glimpse of the film's lighthearted yet thought-provoking narrative.

"We are excited to release the teaser on November 21st," said Prasad. "The film was completed in early September, with the final post-production phase now nearing completion. We are currently working on the re-recording, and we are confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this heartwarming and comedic film, which is perfect for the whole family."

The film's ensemble cast includes seasoned actors like VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, and others. The technical crew features some of the best talents in the industry, with Vivek Sagar composing the music, PG Vinda handling the cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh editing the film.