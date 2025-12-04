Telangana Govt clears ticket hike for ‘Akhanda 2’

Akhanda 2, one of the most eagerly awaited Telugu releases, is gearing up for its grand premiere with Balakrishna Nandamuri returning under Boyapati Srinu’s direction. Marking their fourth collaboration, the film has already generated massive buzz, and advance bookings are set to open soon. Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government has issued a special GO permitting a temporary hike in ticket prices.

A special premiere show is scheduled in the Nizam region at 8 PM, with ticket prices fixed at ₹600 including GST. The GO also allows single screens to increase ticket rates by ₹50 and multiplexes by ₹100 for the next three days, starting tomorrow.

While some viewers feel the GO was announced too late for extensive promotional buildup, the move is still seen as positive, especially since the premieres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will now begin simultaneously—reducing fears of split talk between states.

With clarity on premiere timings, the makers are expecting strong footfall for the early shows. A positive initial response could give the film an impressive opening at the box office.

The GO also introduced a notable clause: 20% of the additional revenue generated from the increased ticket prices must be contributed to the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association, as directed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. While the decision is welcomed by many as a support system for industry workers, it has also sparked mixed opinions among exhibitors. The effectiveness of this initiative will become clearer in the coming days.