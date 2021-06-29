Telugu premiere of Pogaru and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela confirmed!

100% Telugu streaming platform aha is coming up with a double treat for movie-lovers this weekend, with the Telugu premieres of the high-voltage mass entertainer Pogaru and reincarnation saga 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela on July 2. Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja, Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna, Pavithra Lokesh, Dhananjaya and Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles, is directed by Nanda Kishore. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, directed by Dhulipudi Phani Pradeep, marks the debut of television anchor Pradeep Machiraju as a lead, who co-stars Amritha Aiyer in the same.

Pogaru is a story revolving around a ruffian, Shiva, who loses his father at a young age and yearns for the love of his mother. Despite his rough exterior and living life on his terms, Shiva has a heart of gold. All it takes to transform him into a messiah for the needy is an incident in his sister's life. What are the challenges thrown at him? With Dhruv Sarja at his massy best, Rashmika's earnest performance, Pogaru is the adrenaline rush every action junkie deserves.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is based on the lives of two college students, Arjun and Akshara, who just can't tolerate each other initially. Only when they land in a soup and realise their connection from a previous life, will their equation change. The romance is largely benefited by Anup Rubens' mellifluous music and Dasaradhi Sivendra's eye for terrific visuals.

Along with Pogaru and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, don't forget to watch the best Telugu blockbusters, originals and web shows on aha including Krack, Naandhi, Zombie Reddy, 11th Hour, In the Name of God, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Jiivi, LKG and more. Stay tuned to aha, it's a gift for streaming enthusiasts that keeps on giving.