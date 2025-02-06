Live
- ByteDance Launches OmniHuman-1 AI: Transform Photos and Audio into Realistic Videos
- Aero India 2025: Traffic Advisory, Parking & Route Details for Visitors
- TFCC: Telugu Film Chamber’s Key Decision – Annual Awards to be Presented from Now On
- Congress rejects Exit Poll predictions, confident of comeback in Delhi
- Krishnagiri school rape victim gets counselling; AIADMK, BJP flay TN govt
- Hydra’s Bold Move: 300 Yards of Government Land Handed Back to Army Employee
- Class 11 student found hanging from tree in Giridih’s Navodaya school premises
- Adani Green Restricted Group 1's outlook revised to 'positive' from 'stable': Crisil
- MRF shares tank as Q3 profit drops 38 pc, firm declares Rs 3 as dividend
- Nara Bhuvaneswari Highlights Community Initiatives at Euphoria Program Announcement in Vijayawada
Just In
TFCC: Telugu Film Chamber’s Key Decision – Annual Awards to be Presented from Now On
TFCC announces annual film awards and Telugu Cinema Day celebrations on February 6. A special flag will be hoisted, designed by Parichuri Gopalakrishna.
The Telugu film industry has made a significant decision. On Friday (February 6), the Telugu Film Chamber (TFCC) announced a key update regarding its future plans.
TFCC has decided to present film awards annually. The chamber also declared that it will host celebrations every year on February 6, marking the birth anniversary of Telugu cinema, during which these awards will be presented.
Additionally, TFCC announced that, apart from the awards given by the government, the Film Chamber will introduce its own awards. It has also decided that a special flag will be hoisted at the homes and theaters of every film actor on the birthday of Telugu cinema.
In this regard, the Film Chamber has entrusted the responsibility of designing the Telugu Cinema Birthday Flag to Parichuri Gopalakrishna.