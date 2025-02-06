TFCC: Telugu Film Chamber’s Key Decision – Annual Awards to be Presented from Now On

The Telugu film industry has made a significant decision. On Friday (February 6), the Telugu Film Chamber (TFCC) announced a key update regarding its future plans.

TFCC has decided to present film awards annually. The chamber also declared that it will host celebrations every year on February 6, marking the birth anniversary of Telugu cinema, during which these awards will be presented.

Additionally, TFCC announced that, apart from the awards given by the government, the Film Chamber will introduce its own awards. It has also decided that a special flag will be hoisted at the homes and theaters of every film actor on the birthday of Telugu cinema.

In this regard, the Film Chamber has entrusted the responsibility of designing the Telugu Cinema Birthday Flag to Parichuri Gopalakrishna.